Northern Ireland riots: 14 police officers injured and three 14-year-old boys arrested during Belfast disorder

A further 14 police officers have been injured as violence continues to plague Northern Ireland's streets.

Police today appealed to parents, guardians and community leaders “to use their influence to ensure we do not see a repeat of such ugly scenes” after trouble flared in Belfast and Coleraine.

During the disorder, which started shortly after 5pm, petrol bombs and masonry, including roof tiles, were thrown at police in the Tigers Bay area of Belfast. There was an attempt to hijack vehicles on Limestone Road and, on North Queen Street, a car was hijacked and set on fire and pushed towards police lines.

Three male teenagers, all aged 14 years old, were arrested during the disorder and they have all been released pending further enquiries.

As a result of the disorder on North Queen Street, 14 officers were injured bringing the total number of officers injured during recent disorder to 88.

There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight.

One eyewitness said: “The worst thing I saw was a car that was stolen from a nearby street and lit on fire.

“Then someone drove it and jumped out allowing the car to free wheel into the police barricade.

“Compared to previous nights, I wouldn’t say it was any more violent than the past few nights.

“There was plans for protests across the city but they were called off due to Prince Philip’s death.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 9th April 2021 Loyalists in conflict with the PSNI in the Tigers Bay area of North Belfast this evening after dealing with a burning hijacked car. Protests have been taking place across Northern Ireland by loyalists in the past week. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“However, it seemed a crowd gathered at Tiger’s Bay and then trouble ensued. Youths were seen to been thrown masonry and petrol bombs.”

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: "These were disgraceful scenes, which lasted until approximately 1am, that unfolded on the streets of our city last night. This was reckless and dangerous criminal behaviour which resulted in a number of our officers sustaining injury. Thankfully, most of these injuries are not serious. However, a male officer was knocked unconscious and required hospital treatment. As you can imagine, none of our officers go out expecting to be attacked in this way.

"Again, we reiterate our message that this shameful and senseless behaviour is achieving nothing other than wrecking local communities. Residents in these areas, or indeed anywhere, do not want or deserve to experience the fear many of them will have felt in recent nights.

“I am appealing to all those with influence to help bring this violence to an end and, to parents, guardians and community leaders, we ask that you use your influence to ensure we do not see a repeat of such disorder.

“The community can be reassured we will continue to work to keep people safe, and an investigation is underway and evidence gathered will now be reviewed and those identified will face the full rigour of the law.”

Trouble also flared in Coleraine after number of youths gathered in the Ballysally area blocking roads and burning debris.

Today, the PSNI’s North Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Davy Beck, said police came under attack during three hours of disorder in Coleraine.

He said the disorder started at around 7.45pm in the Atlantic Road area of the town where a crowd of approximately 40 people, many of whom were masked and mostly of teenage age, had gathered and attempted to block the road by setting fire to pallets.

When local officers responded, two petrol bombs were thrown at them. A further five petrol bombs were thrown when further resources were deployed into the area. Masonry and other missiles were also thrown at officers causing damage to some police vehicles.

Ch Supt Beck added: "The senseless disorder we saw unfold in a residential area in Coleraine has achieved nothing but leave people petrified in their homes. Such reckless criminal activity has only served to harm the local community by those who deliberately chose to engage in such disorder.

“Thankfully, none of our officers were injured as a result of the attacks, however, some of our vehicles did sustain damage, and that damage is currently being assessed.

“I want to make a direct appeal to parents, guardians and community leaders to use their influence to ensure we do not see a repeat of such ugly scenes. This is not wanted by anyone and does not represent the local community who we know just want to live in peace.

“I want to reassure the community that we will continue to work to keep people safe and those who engaged in last night’s disorder should be warned that an investigation is underway and evidence gathered will now be reviewed and those identified will face the full rigour of the law.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the last thing people wanted was further disruption.

"I understand that tensions are running high but resorting to this kind of behaviour only damages local people and services," the East Londonderry MLA said.

“The crowd burning refuse, blocking roads and intimidating people in this community needs to stop. They need to go home and let people get on with their lives.

“This is a time for calm. Things don’t need to escalate. Young people don’t need to end up with criminal convictions. I’m appealing for everyone to exercise their influence to reduce tensions in our community.”

Sinn Fein East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said she had spoken to police following the disorder.

"There is no place for this destructive and senseless behaviour. Those involved should desist and leave the community in peace," she said.

A number of loyalist protests scheduled to take place on Friday night were called off following the death of Prince Phillip.

Signs appeared in the west Belfast area saying all PUL (Protestant, unionist, loyalist) protests were called off as a mark of respect to the Queen and the Royal family.

"The continued opposition to the NI Protocol and all the other injustices against the PUL community will take place again after the period of mourning," the signs read.

Earlier, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill voiced her concern that the violence of recent days will continue throughout the weekend.

The Sinn Fein vice president said: “I’m worried about the weekend ahead. We all need to be very careful and very consciously try to do all we can to prevent this happening.

“I hope and I urge all young people to not engage, do not allow yourself to be used or manipulated in any sort of way, and to stay off the streets, stay home and stay safe.”

She added: “I think there’s a strong role here for the two governments, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement. I made that point to (Secretary of State) Brandon Lewis this morning.

“It’s really, really important that we stand shoulder to shoulder and say no to this type of criminal behaviour, and that we don’t allow our children to be sucked in by criminal gangs who are orchestrating some of what we see on our streets.”