Northern Ireland riots: Nine more police officers injured during loyalist violence as Naomi Long says politicians 'fanned flames'

Police deal with disorder in the North Road area of Carrickfergus on April 5, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PSNI have confirmed that nine more officers have been injured during the latest violent scenes on Monday night in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey.

It brings the total number according to the police service to 41. Police also confirmed on Tuesday that 10 arrests have been made to date.

Monday night saw a crowd of around 30 youths clash with police officers in Carrickfergus, in what is a further escalation of violence across Belfast and Londonderry.

According to a PSNI statement: "The nine officers were injured during disorder in Ballymena after Tactical Support Group officers were attacked after police attempted to engage with those present at an un-notified procession in the town, in the Crebilly Road area, at around 9:35pm. The officers are expected to be able to return to duty today.

"During the night, as a result of the disorder in Ballymena, a stretch of the M2 was closed to allow debris to be cleared from the carriageway, including a wheelie bin, that had been thrown onto the motorway.

"In relation to the disorder in Carrickfergus, an 18-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of possessing articles for use with petrol bombs, and he remains in custody assisting with enquiries."

North Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Davy Beck added: "The disorder we witnessed last night, and which our officers had to deal with, is extremely disappointing. Yet again we have seen people make a deliberate decision to damage our communities and target our officers.

"Not only did their reckless and criminal behaviour place the lives of our officers in danger, but such senseless behaviour shows the blatant disregard those responsible have for the safety of others by throwing debris onto a motorway. It is extremely fortunate no one was seriously injured, or worse.

"As your Police Service we are here to protect life and property and to keep people safe, and we will continue to do that. However, I am calling on all those who have influence to do what you can to bring an end to this violence as no one wants a repeat of these disgraceful scenes."

Police deal with disorder in the North Road area of Carrickfergus on April 4, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, the Justice Minister Naomi Long described a "toxic combination" of issues which have been "floating around" in communities.

Mrs Long's Alliance Party submitted a recall petition to the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected according to the leader, to have support across the chamber and it is likely the Assembly will meet on Thursday after the 30 signatures have been collected.

Speaking to BBC's Talkback programme, she criticised the "lack of respect" shown to the rule of law among some political representatives.

"I think the lack of respect for the law being shown by political representatives both in their actions around Bobby Storey's funeral, but also in their words in terms of how they have responded in terms of the outworking of that process, have helped to fan the flames," she said.

Amid the scenes of young people being involved in the street violence, Mrs Long described it as "entirely depressing" that another generation of young people could "end up with criminal records".

"41 police officers have been injured after a week of constant criticism of the PSNI. I don’t think you can ignore those facts," she added.

"I think when you criticise as forcefully and recklessly, in some cases, as some have. When you accuse them [the PSNI] of two tier policing...you make them a lightning conductor for people’s anger."

Mrs Long also criticised unionist leaders for their criticism of the PSNI, after the three unionist Stormont parties demanded chief constable Simon Bryne should resign.

"It isn’t, frankly, for leaders of unionism to say there is no confidence in policing in the unionist community," said the Alliance leader.

"That in itself triggers a lack of confidence. It is up to them to use due process where they have concerns for those actions.

"I think it is an incredibly serious thing for politicians to call on the chief constable to resign.

"I think that is an incredibly serious thing to do at a time when our policing is meant to be separate from our politics and for good reason. I think those who cross that line...trigger events that are often beyond their control."

PUP’s Billy Hutchinson

In response to the violence, the Progressive Unionist Party councillor Billy Hutchinson urged unionism to get “on the same page” and to find “political solutions for political problems”.

While he condemned the violent scenes and called on young people to step away from the disorder, he said the PSNI needed to “take responsibility” around the Bobby Storey funeral.

“The police need to take responsibility as well for how they resolve this issue. Whether we like it or not, people will point to what happened on the day of the Bobby Storey funeral,” said Mr Hutchinson.

“We need to make sure that we are in some way influencing people to protest in a very peaceful way. We need to be in there talking. I want young loyalists to grow up in a society where they can make their decisions in a political process.

“There is no way I want to sit here and condemn young people to prison.”