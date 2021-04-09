Northern Ireland riots: Two men charged after Belfast disorder

Unrest at the Peace Gates in Lanark Way, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Two men have been charged with rioting after disorder in west Belfast on Thursday evening.

The men, aged 24 and 32, were charged in connection with incidents in the Lanark Way area.

The 32-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances.

Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Read more Lyra McKee's sister fears someone will be killed in disorder saying no one has learned from 2019 Derry murder

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A further 19 police officers, as well as a police dog, were injured during rioting in west Belfast on Thursday.

Police were attacked with bottles and masonry and a police water cannon was deployed to drive crowds of rioters back.

It was the seventh night of large-scale disorder across Northern Ireland.