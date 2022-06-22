Northern Ireland route named top location for summer UK road trip in 2022

The Causeway Coastal Route from Belfast to the Giant’s Causeway has been named the Best Summer UK Road Trip for 2022.

Northern Ireland’s picturesque coastline topped the list of 25 locations curated by global car comparison site EnjoyTravel.com and international travel brand Big 7 Travel.

Also representing Ulster in top trips is the Lough Neagh Loop – a mostly level 113 mile circuit of the largest freshwater lake in Britain and Ireland – which takes in Antrim, Portadown and Toome along the way.

It came in at number 21.

Spots pipped to the post by the Causeway Coastal Route include Scotland’s scenic North Coast 500, the Atlantic Highway from Bath to Falmouth, and the Isle of Arran Coast.

The Summer Road Trip Bucket List states that “nothing quite prepares you for the jaw-dropping sight of Giant’s Causeway, so it’s worth making a day of it.

"This route, which begins in Belfast, offers plenty of potential pit stops along the way too. First, there’s Carrickfergus Castle, one of the best-preserved medieval castles in Ireland. Then, there’s The Gobbins – an adrenalin-fueled cliff path set high above County Antrim’s Islandmagee.

"There’s legend-rich Ballygally and picture-perfect Cushendun to squeeze in before the finale too. Legend has it that an Irish giant built Giant’s Causeway to fight a Scottish giant. On a clear summer’s day, you might be able to spot the coast of Scotland from here, as well as seals, dolphins and porpoises playing in the waters.”

Known for its striking sea views and lookout points, the Causeway Coastal Route also joins with the Wild Atlantic Way at Muff in Co Donegal and with the Mourne Coastal Route in Belfast.

It’s become particularly popular in recent years after the hit US show Game Of Thrones filmed many of its scenes across the north coast and the route can be taken by car, bicycle or foot.