Northern Ireland Royal Mail posties go on strike as workers demand improved pay deal

Postal workers in Northern Ireland are on strike as they battle for a better pay deal from the Royal Mail.

The leader of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) declared Friday’s UK-wide industrial action as “the biggest strike in the UK since 2009”, as he said more than 115,000 postal workers were out protesting over pay.

Posties in Belfast and Londonderry were pictured on strike outside Royal Mail premises on Friday.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward says his members voted in favour of the strike by 97.6% in a ballot, after management “imposed” a 2% pay rise on employees but “rewarded themselves with record bonuses”.

Friday’s strike will be followed by further stoppages on Wednesday August 31, Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

Mr Ward told the PA news agency: “This is the biggest strike in the UK since 2009, and we have got over 115,000 members who are out on strike today after delivering a massive ‘yes’ vote.

“And it’s over pay, and our members just lost total confidence in the actions of the company, the board, and they’ve lost faith in the leadership and people will understand that when they see the way that the company have conducted themselves.

“The company made record profits last year: £758 million. They gave away over £400 million to shareholders, they rewarded themselves with huge record bonuses for achieving their financial targets and then imposed a 2% pay increase on postal workers.

“Against the background of rocketing inflation, rocketing energy bills, it’s simply not acceptable.

“Postal workers in the UK are one of the last remaining pillars of our society.

“We are going to fight hard to get our members the pay deal that they deserve.”