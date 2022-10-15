Northern Ireland Secretary Heaton-Harris referees football match in Hillsborough

Qualified referee Heaton-Harris has helmed his first match in Northern Ireland

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has refereed his first ever match in Northern Ireland, as he returns to his footballing roots.

Mr Heaton-Harris who was appointed to the Northern Ireland role in September by Prime Minister Liz Truss officiated an under-11s match in Hillsborough on Saturday.

Although it’s his first time in Northern Ireland, the Conservative Minister’s role presiding over football games is a decades-old hobby as he’s been an active and qualified football referee for 32 years.

According to his website, Mr Heaton-Harris is a FA-qualified Grade Five referee which allows him to officiate at senior county level in England.

It adds the Minister “has been officiating the game at various different levels, and is a current referee for Northampshire Combination League and serves as President of Earls Barton Football Club.”

He took to social media on Sunday to say it was an “absolute pleasure to referee my first-ever football match in Northern Ireland” sharing a photograph of himself alongside members of Downshire YM FC.

“Thank you to the boys of @FcDownshire for a competitive and high quality game, played in a terrific spirit. My appreciation also to club officials & families for their wonderful hospitality.”

In an interview with the BBC, the Northern Ireland Secretary said he "really enjoyed" his first experience of presiding over a match in Northern Ireland.

"My dad's best friend happened to be a Fifa referee in England, a guy called Ray Lewis."

"He came to see me play when I was 10 or 11 in a little league like this, realised I was absolutely rubbish so he sent me the little black book with the match record cards.

"I took a course and that was it. I've been going ever since. Football has done wonders for me throughout my life so I would recommend it to everybody."

He continued to say his hobby has kept him “sane when politics has been slightly insane.”