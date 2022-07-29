Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara prepared to ‘intervene’ and introduce compulsory relationship and sex education in schools

The new Northern Ireland Secretary of State has said he is prepared to “intervene” and introduce compulsory relationship and sex education in schools here.

Shailesh Vara has written to the Department of Education and said he has a responsibility to act following recommendations set up by a United Nations committee report on RSE.

In response, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has written to Mr Vara inviting him to meeting about the intervention.

At present, schools in Northern Ireland decide what is taught to pupils, with each school only required by the Department of Education to develop their own policy on RSE.

In 2019 legislation introduced in Westminster forced the then Secretary Brandon Lewis to act on abortion services here.

Also included in the report from the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), was a need for recommendations to be established about RSE, with the report saying the education was "under-developed or non-existent owing to the school's discretion to implement curriculum contents according to its values and ethos".

The SDLP MLA Cara Hunter welcomed the move by Mr Vara and said it was “disappointing” the Department of Education has so far failed to act on this issue.

“I have personally raised it with Minister Michelle McIlveen and her predecessor on a number of occasions and despite encouraging discussions there has been no meaningful action taken,” Ms Hunter said.

“I would prefer that this matter was dealt with without the intervention of the Secretary of State, but regardless of who introduces it we need to ensure proper RSE is put in place in schools across the north to benefit our young people.”

In response, a department spokesperson said they “recognise the importance of RSE in the Northern Ireland curriculum”.

“In Northern Ireland, RSE already provides opportunities for young people to learn about the implications of sexual maturation and the emotional, social and moral implications of early sexual activity,” the statement added.

“The statutory curriculum is supported by a range of non-statutory resources which are available on the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment’s RSE Hub.”

The Northern Ireland Office told BBC NI: "In relation to relationship and sexuality education, the secretary of state is under a duty to ensure that adolescents have access to age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights, including prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion.

“The Department of Education is responsible for taking forward this recommendation.

"It is our strong preference that the Department for Education ensure CEDAW compliant relationship and sexuality education is made a compulsory component of the curriculum.

"If the Department of Education is not prepared to implement the CEDAW recommendation, the secretary of state will consider using his powers to intervene."