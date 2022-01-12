Northern Ireland sees 12% increase in domestic abuse calls to PSNI over festive period

Figures released show the scale of domestic abuse incidents in Northern Ireland over Christmas, with an increase of 12% on calls to the police compared to last year.

The PSNI said the figures – which cover December 14, 2021 to January 1, 2022 – show they received 1,956 calls for help, both from victims and their concerned loved ones.

The figures show on Christmas Day alone, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to the police, compared to 118 for the same period the year before.

While this was a 15% decrease, on Boxing Day the figures showed an increase of 9% in calls – with 145 incidents of domestic abuse reported compared to 132 for the year before.

The increasing trend for reports continued across the New Year holidays.

On New Year’s Eve, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 75 for the same period the year before - an increase of 25% in calls.

While, on New Year’s Day, 170 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, compared to 142 for the same period the year before - an increase of 16% in calls.

The PSNI said messaging in the Christmas and New Year period around reporting domestic abuse was part of their annual Season’s Greetings campaign.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch, said: “Sadly, for many people Christmas isn’t always the most wonderful time of the year.

“During the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase and unfortunately this year was no exception to this.

“Domestic abuse is not just physical. If your partner or loved one is being threatening, controlling, violent or abusive towards you, this is a crime.

“You don’t need to stay silent. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is here to help you. Not just at Christmas, but all year round. 24 hours a day. Every day.

“Call your local police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, call 999.

“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.

“You can find out more about the warning signs of Domestic Abuse here: https://www.psni.police.uk/crime/domestic-abuse/domestic-abuse-behaviours/.”