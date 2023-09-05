Northern Ireland set for heatwave as Met Office outline UK ‘hottest day of the year’ forecast

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Alwin McClernon and Myrtle Crawford.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Ryan, Aila and Niamh.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Carol Collins, Noco Boyd, Armandas Miescionaitiene and Egle Miescionaitiene.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Ellie Cochrane and grace Tully.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Harris McCrea and Daniel Warke.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Helen's Bay Co Down.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Helen's Bay Co Down.

Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Adam Williamson, Ciara Dunlop with Dogs Winston, Harvey and wee Pacho from Newtownards pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont in Belfast Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer.People pictured enjoying the sunshine at Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

People enjoying the good weather in Co Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mary Grace Cholewinski, Ewa Cholewinski, Cara and Abby Meenan from Newtownabbey enjoying the sunshine at Stormont this week Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The hottest temperatures of 2023 could be seen in parts of the UK this week, although no records are expected to be broken in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has predicted the warmest day of the year, which was recorded in England in June, could be beaten if the mercury soars above 32.2C.

However temperatures in Northern Ireland are expected to remain below this year’s peak of 28.6C which was recorded in Ballywatticock, Co Down, on June 13.

Nevertheless, forecaster Marco Petagna predicts they should still get above 25C again in places, keeping Northern Ireland on track for an official heatwave.

Pacemaker Press 04-09-2023: Belfast weather forecast for the coming days suggests the sun will be here for a little longer. Adam Williamson, Ciara Dunlop with Dogs Winston, Harvey and wee Pacho from Newtownards pictured enjoying the sunshine at Stormont in Belfast Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“It will be a close call to get the second day above 25C on Wednesday but it should happen in parts of the region,” Mr Petagna explained.

“Belfast will be around 23C or 24C, similar to the north coast, but other places should be a bit warmer.

“It’s very unlikely that we will see the hottest day of the year being recorded anywhere in NI, but certainly the heatwave threshold could be exceeded on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Read more Northern Ireland set for final burst of summer as hot spots revealed for week ahead

Temperatures need to rise above 25C for three days in a row for any hot spell to officially qualify as a heatwave.

The hottest temperature on Tuesday was in Co Tyrone with the mercury hitting 26.4C in Castlederg. It was closely followed by Killowen in Co Down which recorded a high of 25.7C.

Meanwhile residents in the city of Armagh basked in a slightly cooler temperature of 25.3C.

In Belfast, the temperature hovered just below 25C.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Harris McCrea and Daniel Warke.

If the threshold is reached, any heatwave will be very short lived with no real prospect of the record for the warmest ever September day here being beaten.

That was recorded in Armagh on the first day of the month back in 1906 when it reached 27.6C.

Mr Petagna said it will gradually turn more unsettled as we head into Thursday and on into the weekend.

“There will be some rain around, but we should manage to hold onto that warm air, meaning temperatures should still be in the low 20s,” he said.

“Of course there will be sunny spells in between, but by Sunday some of those showers could merge which could result in heavy downpours with some thunder.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Ellie Cochrane and grace Tully.

The meteorologist said mild nights are also expected to continue into the weekend but again no records are expected to be set. “The highest low on Tuesday night was in Belfast where it failed to get below 16C,” Mr Petagna said.

“It should be in the mid-teens in most places over the next few nights which could get quite uncomfortable.”

The warmest night of the year was recorded in Portglenone on June 14 when the temperature hit 17.5C. The forecaster predicted that the middle of the month will remain showery. However, he offered a glimmer of hope that the warm sunny days could make one final comeback before autumn fully takes hold.

“There is a chance of some warmer episodes again during the second half of the month,” Mr Petagna said.

“Not to the extent we have seen this week, but temperatures could be back in the low 20s.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Carol Collins, Noco Boyd, Armandas Miescionaitiene and Egle Miescionaitiene.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Ryan, Aila and Niamh.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2023 Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry / Press Eye People enjoying the weather at Sea Park, Holywood, Co Down. Alwin McClernon and Myrtle Crawford.