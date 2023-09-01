Northern Ireland set for September heatwave in final blast of summer

Sun-seekers flock to the beach in Portrush. Stock Image.

Northern Ireland is set to bask in warm sunshine as a final blast of summer brings potential for a September heatwave.

Hurricane Franklin is raging over the Atlantic helping to push high pressure and unseasonably warm conditions towards the UK.

The mercury is set to soar into the mid 20s over the next week with several days of wall to wall sunshine in the forecast.

According to the Met Office western parts of NI will see the hottest temperatures which are expected to get above 25C.

"Northern Ireland will certainly see a blast of summer over the next week,” Tom Morgan said.

"Temperatures will rise to around 23C over the weekend with plenty of sunny spells.

"There will still be a lot of cloud around on Saturday and Sunday but it should disperse from Monday."

The meteorologist said temperatures will get up to 25C or slightly higher from Monday to Wednesday which would meet the threshold for a heatwave.

"It isn’t going to be prolonged or dangerous, but there is potential for a heatwave in Northern Ireland,” Mr Morgan explained.

“The highest temperatures will be in counties Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

“It will be a bit cooler in eastern parts – the easterly wind could stop the threshold being met for a heatwave in those parts, but it should still be around 23C or 24C.

"The evenings will be relatively cool with some patchy fog around in the mornings.”

The forecast for September suggests a fairly settled weather pattern with temperatures expected to remain above the seasonal average.

"It will be changeable towards the end of the week and going into next weekend with some rain expected,” Mr Morgan said.

"That will be in the form of showers some of which could be heavy and thundery.

"A return to temperatures in the 20s is possible later in the month.”

Last month experts said that tropical storms could bring hot and dry weather to the UK leading to a hotter-than-usual September.

Average temperatures for this time of year are in the late teens.

The news will be welcomed by many who have been underwhelmed by one of the wettest July months on record followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

Other parts of the UK could see temperatures soar even higher.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said that due to the energy, heat, and moisture that tropical storms contain, they are significant disruptors of the North Atlantic atmosphere.

"Hurricane Franklin is pushing high pressure our way," he explained.

"We are likely to see heatwave conditions in some of the UK.

"We are expecting 26 or 27C, possibly 28C with scope for higher temperatures.

"By and large, most people will be in for a fine and sunny week possibly edging into next weekend.

"The clarity of the breakdown of these weather events is uncertain because of the impact of tropical cyclones."