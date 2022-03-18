Northern Ireland set for sunny spells over bank holiday weekend and temperatures of up to 16 °C

Dry and sunny spells are forecast for over the weekend (Pacemaker).

Northern Ireland is set for some dry and sunny spells over the weekend as maximum temperatures for Friday is set to hit a maximum 14 °C.

Friday night is set to be dry with clear spells for most, but an occasional patchy cloud can be found around eastern areas.

Southeast breezes will feel fresh around the coasts, reaching a minimum temperature of 2 °C overnight.

Saturday looks to be a fine dry day with prolonged sunshine reaching a maximum temperature of 16 °C.

It will feel fresh to the south and southeast with winds strong around the coast.

Sunday is also set to be dry with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures down from Saturday.

The weather will continue to be dry for Monday but turning a touch cloudier.