Northern Ireland set for very mixed week of weather after being battered by Storm Arwen

Temperatures will be up and down but snow appears unlikely

All white: A number of areas around England saw heavy snowfall this weekend. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

As Northern Ireland continues to recover from the effects of Storm Arwen, the Met Office expects a “topsy turvy” week ahead — but there will be next to no chance of snow here.

A yellow weather warning was in place on Friday and Saturday as gusts up to 87mph battered the province.

Primary school principal Francis Logan was tragically killed on Friday night after a falling tree struck his car on the Dublin Road near Antrim.

The head teacher at St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera was described as a “giant in his prime” by his old school St Patrick’s College, Maghera.

Some of the Dark Hedges in Ballymoney had also fallen due to the gales brought by Storm Arwen.

Elsewhere, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice was in place until mid-morning on Sunday in Scotland and the north of England.

Temperatures were expected to struggle to get above freezing in some parts, with -1C forecast in Manchester and Newcastle Upon Tyne.

The Yorkshire Dales saw some of the heaviest snowfall on Sunday with motorists struggling to deal with treacherous conditions, while Manchester City’s home game against West Ham looked in serious doubt as a heavy snow storm covered the Etihad pitch before half time.

However, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said while there is a “chance” of snow on Northern Ireland’s hills on Thursday, there’s very little hope it will fall in populated areas.

Mr Morgan explained Storm Arwen has cleared from the UK and is now in Germany, resulting in a much less intense weather system.

“It’s going to be quite changeable throughout the week but it will be much milder compared to the last few days,” he stated.

“Monday will be quite a cloudy picture. We’re going to see a frost tonight [Sunday] so there will be a cold start to the day, particularly across Antrim, Down and Armagh — the eastern side of the province.

“Cloud will increase and will largely melt the frost by the end of the night. There will be a few spots of rain as well, particularly up towards the north coast.

“It will be milder on Monday with milder air coming in from the Atlantic. We will see temperatures around eight or nine degrees so it will feel considerably less cold.”

Colder conditions will return on Wednesday, with strong, blustery winds and frequent heavy showers expected, while Thursday looks set to be the sunniest day of the week.

“A really topsy turvy week to come,” added Mr Morgan. “Temperatures are all over the place, changeable spells of weather, some rain in all areas but at this stage nothing will be too impactful or severe.”

Meanwhile, Met Éireann's long-range forecast for Ireland has indicated settled, dry weather with temperatures slightly above normal for Christmas Day.