Northern Ireland set to be battered with heavy winds

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is set to be battered with heavy winds from Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind between 2pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.

Winds are forecast to hit 70mph in exposed coastal areas with inland areas "likely to see wind gusts peak between 45mph and 55mph".

The Met Office warned that the strong winds are likely to cause disruption. They may affect road, rail, air and ferry transport and could also cause some short-term loss of power.

Despite the warning temperatures are expected to rise with highs of 8C on Wednesday and 10C on Thursday, with lows of 0C on Wednesday morning and 8C on Thursday.

Today's weather forecast

The rough weather is expected to ease off by next week.

"Calmer weather is coming, with temperatures rising over the next couple of days in the build-up to Christmas," Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill told the PA news agency.

"Christmas Day will most likely be cold and dry with milder than average conditions expected."