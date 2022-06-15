Northern Ireland set to dodge ‘pollen bomb’ but levels remain high

Northern Ireland is set to dodge the “pollen bomb” causing misery for hay fever sufferers across the UK, but levels remain high.

Significant volumes have already been recorded throughout England where the pollen count is set to remain “Very High” until Sunday.

According to the Met Office levels in Northern Ireland will be “High” until then with a warm — but wet — May thought to be behind the particularly potent grains this season.

“Grass and nettle pollen risk will rise substantially when good weather occurs,” its website states.

The recent peak has been blamed on a combination of warmer weather, wind and thundery torrential rain which has unsettled pollen.

DTN weather forecaster Matthew Williams says even light winds are enough to whip up a storm when conditions are right.

“What happens is that the pollen accumulates and accumulates and can reach very high levels,” he explained.

“Then it’s dispersed by the wind.”

The weather expert says unsettled conditions here could be good news for everyone with hay fever.

“High pressure is declining in the south east and there’s low pressure in the north west. That means it will be quite windy with spells of rain at times.

“So my guess is that Northern Ireland will not see a pollen bomb.”

Read more Four easy hay fever solutions can help you enjoy outdoors again

The Met Office has warned of very high pollen levels across most of England and Wales this week as temperatures rise.

However, Mr Williams ruled out any chance of a heat wave for NI in the near future.

“England and Wales are on the edge of one,” he explained.

“The threshold for a heat wave is three consecutive days where temperatures stay above 28 degrees.

“It’s expected to hit 28 in the south of England on Thursday and could be as hot as 34 on Friday — but there’s a question mark over Saturday.

“That’s because there’s a cold front pushing in across the UK which is bad news for Northern Ireland.

“There’s no chance of a heat wave there.”

Instead, we can look forward to temperatures of 20 degrees, Friday could see 21, but Saturday will be a lot fresher with a maximum temperature of 16.

As different species of grass release pollen into the air — hot on the heels of the spring release of tree pollen — many people who experience itchy eyes and a runny nose are reporting worse symptoms than usual.

Those with asthma and allergies have been warned about impact of exacerbated symptoms dubbed as a result of what’s been dubbed "thunder fever".

It can lead to dangerous reactions in the one in four people who are allergic.

Whilst over-the-counter daily antihistamines can help reduce allergy symptoms, there are some other things you can do to minimise your exposure to pollen such as:

Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash off any pollen.

Keep windows and doors closed as much as possible

Apply Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

Wear sunglasses to stop it getting into your eyes

Hoover regularly and dust using a damp cloth

Purchase a pollen filter for air vents in your car

Stay at home if you can

It’s also important to avoid some activities altogether, such as: