Northern Ireland set to miss out as other parts of the UK to enjoy hottest day of 2021 so far

Northern Ireland is set to miss out on the best of the sunshine this weekend as other parts of the UK are expected to bask in the hottest day of the year so far.

As football fans welcome the start of Euro 2020, temperatures in England could hit 30°C (86F) by Sunday, which would make it the warmest June 13 on record.

Parts of the UK will be hotter than holiday destinations in Ibiza, Mykonos and even California due to a "jet stream" moving in from the south.

The Met Office, however, has forecast showers and cloud here for much of the weekend, with Saturday starting bright followed by cloudy skies.

The mercury levels will see a maximum temperature of 18C, while on Sunday there will be “some warm sunshine” which will make way for clouds and showers later in the day.

Outlining the weekend outlook for the UK overall, forecaster Marco Petagna said: "Large parts of the UK will experience some fine weather this weekend due to an area of high pressure moving across the country.

"I'm afraid Saturday won't be plain-sailing for all, as some areas in Northern Ireland and Scotland will see some cloud and a few showers but elsewhere there will be plenty of sunshine.

"Many places will see highs of 25°C (77F) on Saturday, following a cooler start to the day."

Saturday will also be warm for England, Wales and most of Scotland, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s, the Met Office said.

The hottest temperature recorded so far this year was 28.3°C (82.94F) in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2.

Mr Petagna said that parts of Wales could be as hot as 21°C (69.8F) during the afternoon, as the nation braces itself for its first Euro 2020 match against Switzerland.

However, Sunday is expected to be the warmer of the two days, with the temperature possibly surpassing 30°C (86F) in the South East, which has never been seen on June 13.

"It will certainly be the hotter of the two days for many in the UK,” he added.

"It's because of a high-pressure jet stream moving in from the south-west, bringing with it sunshine and warm, dry temperatures.”

At the start of next week, Northern Ireland can expect showers mixed with sunny spells.