Northern Ireland singer to perform at Presbyterian event

Guests at this Friday’s Presbyterian Church centenary event ‘On These Steps’ will be treated to the premiere of a specially commissioned song by the Belfast-based indie singer-songwriter, Ferna.

The Church is holding an event at Union Theological College to mark the part played by the College in hosting the Parliament of Northern Ireland 100 years ago.

The Parliament met at the College from September 1921 until Parliament Buildings was completed on the Stormont Estate in November 1932.

The key elements of the event will take place in the ground floor chapel, the old Northern Ireland Senate, and the first floor Gamble Library — the old Northern Ireland House of Commons.

Before an invited audience, which includes Ireland’s Church leaders, civic and political guests, On These Steps will also mark the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland.

As well as hearing the new song from Ferna, there will be a reflective address by the Moderator, Right Reverend Dr David Bruce.

“As an all-Ireland denomination, we felt that it would be appropriate to mark the centenary by acknowledging the role that our College played as the first home of Northern Ireland’s parliament, following the partition of the island in 1921. Known then as the Assembly’s College, ‘On these steps’ marks a moment in time not only unique to us, but which is also very much part of the wider story of this island as a whole,” he said.

Other events include an opportunity to hear the words of King George V’s speech, delivered at the Parliament’s opening, as spoken by Jim Allen, a panel discussion with Government representatives hosted by Judith Hill, as well as a historic perspective from Ian McBride, the Foster Professor of Irish History at the University of Oxford.

The event will be live-streamed via www.presbyterianireland.org from 2pm.