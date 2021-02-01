Northern Ireland snow and rain weather alert

A weather alert for heavy rain and snow has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for parts of Counties Antrim, Londonderry and Tyrone which will come into force on Monday at 4pm and last until midday on Tuesday.

Forecasters warned of travel disruption and some flooding.

"Outbreaks of rain and snow can be expected from late Monday afternoon through to midday on Tuesday," the Met Office said.

"The snow will fall mostly over higher ground, mainly the Antrim hills with accumulations of 2 to 5cm possible. Rain or sleet for much of the area, heavy at times with accumulations of around 20 mm, locally 30 mm."

For Monday night temperatures will drop to a minimum 3 degrees with gales along the coast.

On Tuesday there will be widespread rain in the morning, occasionally heavy with some hill snow in the north. Becoming drier from the southwest in the afternoon with a few showers. Maximum temperature around 7 °C.

It will be unsettled on Wednesday and Thursday with rain and hill snow at times. Becoming mainly dry on Friday. Staying rather cold.