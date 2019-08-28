Northern Ireland social care worker arrested on suspicion of child abduction - reports

It has been reported that a residential social care worker has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

The 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of abuse of trust and drug offences, the BBC has reported.

The alleged offences took place in the County Londonderry area and the man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It is understood he was an agency worker in the mid-Ulster area and was responsible for the care of several teenagers.

The BBC has reported that the case has become a major safeguarding issue for Northern Ireland's health authorities.

The health trust involved in the case is not being reported to protect the identity of the child involved.

In response to the incident the health authority involved has confirmed that as a result of information received an agency worker's contract has been terminated.

In a statement they said that police had been informed and that the trust was aware of an ongoing police investigation.

The BBC is also reporting that the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland is carrying out a review into the care of a number of vulnerable teenagers who live in residential care in Northern Ireland following the arrest of the 25-year-old man.