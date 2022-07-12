Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid prevented from competing at Commonwealth Games after security assessment

Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid will not compete at next month’s Commonwealth Games after a security risk assessment was carried out on him.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine in February and was given a suspended sentence, along with 220 hours of unpaid work by Bristol Crown Court.

Despite his off-track issues, Reid was named in the Northern Ireland squad for the Games in Birmingham and was set to try and improve on his bronze medal he won in the 200m in 2018.

However, now he will not get that chance after the Commonwealth Games organising committee ruled he cannot compete after carrying out their security risk assessment.

"Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland is disappointed to confirm that track athlete Leon Reid has been denied entry to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following a Security Risk Assessment,” read a statement from Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland.

"Leon had been selected by CGNI and had been entered into the 200m event prior to the 29 June deadline. Notification was subsequently received from the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee that he would not be allowed to participate.

"Commonwealth Games NI is currently seeking clarity on any potential appeal mechanism, and the athlete has been offered well-being support as he deals with this news."

The Commonwealth Games organising committee does reserve the right to deny entry to any athlete, however CGNI were clearly confident he would be allowed to compete after they named him in their squad.

Athletics Ireland said in May that they would continue to consider Reid for selection despite his conviction, the Bath native – who qualifies for Northern Ireland through his Belfast-born mother – a former Olympic semi-finalist as well as Commonwealth Games medallist.