Northern Ireland taxi fares set for increase under plans to attract new drivers

Taxi firms have warned they are being driven out of business over fare restrictions.

Taxi journeys in Northern Ireland could soon be more expensive with the maximum fare set be increased by 7.6% under plans to help address a shortage of drivers.

The move was announced by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on Wednesday as part of a support package for the industry and to encourage new drivers.

She said she plans to bring forward legislation for the increase, as well as a number of other measures including offering financial support with taxi driver testing requirements.

Taxi firms have previously warned the industry here is in crisis due to a range of factors, including the introduction of tougher entry requirements for drivers in 2013 and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A consultation with the industry over measures was held by the department in September.

It came after one of Belfast’s biggest firms fonaCAB told the Belfast Telegraph they had to turn away 3,000 fares on one day in the summer due to a shortage of drivers.

At the time owner William McCausland said the taxi industry has been losing drivers here since 2013 and said “this issue has only gotten worse because of the pandemic”.

“We, like most other companies, are working with far fewer drivers at present than before the pandemic started and this has meant that demand for taxis outstrips supply at evenings and weekends,” he added.

The taxi boss has also previously called for a 50% increase on weekend night fares and said the company only has 900 drivers, a fall from 1,400 before the pandemic.

Ms Mallon said in her statement she has “carefully considered” the responses to her consultation with the industry and said “intervention is needed now” to address the shortage of drivers.

“Taking account of all the views expressed and the recent rise of fuel and other running costs I therefore plan to implement a 7.6% increase in the maximum fare, as soon as possible and I will initiate a further fare review in Spring 2022, based on updated data,” she said.

“Subject to the legislative processes, and in order to provide additional support to the industry, I will also provide for a free taximeter test for drivers and operators who apply between the operational date and the end of February 2022.”

The minister also said other measures being introduced include covering some taxi testing fees.

“To help build capacity in the industry, I will provide financial support to cover the DVA fees for new drivers who successfully obtain their taxi driver and vehicle licences from April 21 to March 22,” she added.

“This will mean a saving of £372 for every new driver who successfully passes all the necessary tests to become part of the taxi industry.

“Completion of this process ensures that customers continue to be protected through the provision of a safe taxi service.”