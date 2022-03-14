Northern Ireland taxi journeys set for further increase following last year’s 7.6% rise in maximum fares

The Infrastructure Minister had said last year that she would initiate a further fare review in Spring 2022, based on updated data.

The costs of taxi journeys in Northern Ireland could be on the rise again, with the Infrastructure Minister launching another review of fares on Monday.

In November last year, Nichola Mallon announced a 7.6% increase in the maximum fare as part of a post-Covid support package for the industry, and to encourage new drivers.

The minister said she had taken “account of views expressed in a targeted consultation on taxi fares and the rise in fuel at that time and other running costs”.

She had also then committed to initiating a further fare review in Spring 2022, based on updated data, which has commenced as of March 14.

These new calculations will take account of the increase in cost to parts, labour and insurance, which occurred over the course of the health pandemic.

Taxi firms have previously warned the industry here is in crisis due to a range of factors, including the introduction of tougher entry requirements for drivers in 2013 and the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

A consultation with the industry over measures was held by the Department for Infrastructure in September 2021.

It came after one of Belfast’s biggest firms fonaCAB told the Belfast Telegraph they had to turn away 3,000 fares on one day in the summer due to a shortage of drivers.

At the time owner William McCausland said the taxi industry has been losing drivers here since 2013 and said “this issue has only gotten worse because of the pandemic”.

“We, like most other companies, are working with far fewer drivers at present than before the pandemic started and this has meant that demand for taxis outstrips supply at evenings and weekends,” he had added.

The taxi boss has also previously called for a 50% increase on weekend night fares and said the company only has 900 drivers, a fall from 1,400 before the pandemic.

"The targeted consultation process on the proposals from the taxi fare review will go forward in the new Assembly mandate. I am committed to helping the industry recover from the pandemic and also to operate during these current difficult times,” said Ms Mallon in a statement on Monday.

Last year, she further promised free taximeter tests for drivers and operators who applied between the operational date and the end of February 2022, as well as financial support to cover the DVA fees for new drivers who successfully obtain their taxi driver and vehicle licences from April 21 to March 22.