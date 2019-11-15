Northern Ireland teens taking to the sky with Prince's Trust

The first three young people to take part in The Prince's Trust Flying Scholarship are all Belfast teenagers.

The trio have now completed their training with L3Harris Technologies' Airline Academy.

The Flying Scholarship initiative aims to increase diversity within the aviation industry and help more people achieve their dream of becoming a pilot.

The first students, all aged 17 and from Belfast, undertook streamlined training over the course of three weekends in Bournemouth and completed almost 12 hours of flying time.

Student Shanyn Smyth said: "I always wanted to be a pilot, so I jumped at this. I gained a lot of confidence.

"Before we came here, I was learning to drive. Now that I've flown a plane, I feel it will be much easier. Confidence has definitely been a big thing."