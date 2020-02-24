Northern Ireland temperatures set to plummet as warning issued after snow disruption

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice after widespread disruption across Northern Ireland on Monday morning after heavy snow overnight.

The latest warning kicks in at 8pm on Monday as temperatures dropped and lasts to 10am on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters warn of travel disruption and hazardous conditions.

The Met Office issued warnings for snow and rain right across Northern Ireland for what was the first day back since the end of the school half-term break for many.

Lying snow slowed down the morning commute with some roads closed because of flooding or fallen trees.

Police urged drivers to clear their cars of snow before setting off and to take extra care. There was also disruption to the public transport network. As well as gritting, snow ploughs were out on some roads with some resources in the north west diverted to keep the Glenshane Pass open.

Almost 30 schools in Tyrone, Co Down, Co Antrim and Co Londonderry closed for the day.

Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh was forced to close because of flooding.

The weather warnings for Northern Ireland ends at noon on Monday.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna warned commuters to monitor the conditions for hazards, saying: "We're seeing ice and frost overnight most nights, and there are going to be a lot of icy patches around this morning.

"People need to keep an eye out."

The forecaster said there would be a temperature disparity on Monday as the mercury hovered around a "quite mild" 11-12C in the south of the UK and dipping to -6C in northern Scotland.

Rain and snow were expected to push north and east across the country "before giving way to some brighter weather," Mr Petagna said.

For Northern Ireland it will be mainly cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers.

Some bright spells coming through across Down and Armagh. A cold day with brisk westerly winds. Maximum temperature 8C.

Monday night will be a mixture of clear spells and occasional showers, these wintry on high ground. A chance of ice inland on any untreated surfaces. Fresh westerly winds and a minimum temperature of 0C.

Tuesday will be a cold day with a mixture of bright spells and wintry showers, these giving further snow over the hills. Brisk westerly winds. Maximum temperature 6C.

The rest of the week will be a mixture of sunny spells and showers, these heavy and wintry at times. Remaining cold with overnight frosts and a risk of ice.