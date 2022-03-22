Northern Ireland terror threat level lowered for the first time in 12 years

Stock Image: Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level has been lowered from ‘severe’ to ‘substantial’ for the first time in 12 years.

While this is a significant change, ‘substantial’ means that a terrorist attack is likely and might well occur without further warning.

The decision to change the threat level was taken by MI5, independently of Ministers, and was announced on Tuesday by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis.

The Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level is subject to continuous review.

Judgements about the threat are based on a wide range of information and it has been assessed that the threat level has now met the threshold to lower.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis MP said that this change, the first since 2010, “shows the significant progress that Northern Ireland has made, and continues to make, towards a more peaceful, more prosperous and safer society.”

“It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to protecting the peace process and tackling Northern Ireland-related terrorism, and the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 for their hard won gains over the past decade,” he said.

“However, it is not a time for complacency. There is still a minority who wish to cause harm in Northern Ireland. As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has welcomed the reduction of the threat level.

He said in a statement that it “signals a success in the long-term efforts made by police officers and staff, our partners and in particular the community, in achieving the kind of society we all want and deserve”.

"The success that we have achieved over recent years, in preventing attacks, investigating and pursuing groups including the new IRA has brought us to where we are today,” he said.

He added that there is still a “small group of people” in society who are “intent on causing harm and dragging Northern Ireland back into the past”.

“We will continue to pursue those individuals and bring them before the courts.

“The public won’t see an immediate change in how we deliver policing and our priority will remain the same, to deliver a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has said the reduction in the threat level is to be welcomed across the community but “it shouldn’t take away from the basic fact that officers remain targets for attack.”

PFNI Chair, Mark Lindsay, added: “From ‘severe’ to ‘substantial’ means the risk of an attack has been reduced from “highly likely” to “likely”.

“Clearly, there is very little difference between the two levels, all of which means our officers must remain vigilant and conscious of the fact that there are still terrorist groups and individuals who would wish to inflict harm.

“This is the first time in over ten years that the threat level has reduced and my earnest hope is that it is indicative of a society that is becoming a more normal place to live.

“The credit for this is in no small way due to the incredibly hard work carried out by PSNI officers and their partner agencies, who working with communities, have continued to make society safer.”

NI Affairs Committee Chairman Simon Hoare said: ”This is welcome news and a sign of progress and of peace, and underscores development on both fronts. It is, however, a long road and there is more work to do to remove paramilitarism from Northern Ireland society.”