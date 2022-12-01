Northern Ireland textile artist Angeline Murphy honoured to display floral designs at World Cup showcase

The floral fabric collection is infused with scents by Jo Malone

Angeline has created a stunning fabric floral display infused with scents from Jo Malone which is on display at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A designer and textile artist from Co Down has had her work on show at the UK’s showcase exhibition centre in Qatar for the World Cup.

Magheralin artist Angeline Murphy has created a fabric floral display which is infused with scents by perfume company Jo Malone.

The collection was designed specifically for the UK Pavilion, which is called The Garden of Great.

The pavilion was opened last week by David Beckham and aims to show the best of UK music, fashion, design and food as part of the UK Government’s ‘Great’ campaign.

Ms Murphy said that she was “delighted to have been handpicked to design and curate a stunning display of beautiful fabric flowers inspired by Jo Malone and her Jo Loves fragrance collection”.

She added that it is “an honour to have been able to put Northern Ireland on the world stage at this iconic event”. “To have my work used in collaboration with Jo Malone is just mind-blowing.”

She said that “the flowers have been inspired by Jo Malone’s fragrances including White Rose and Lemon Leaves, Wild Daffodils and Bluebells and Golden Gardenia”.

The collection was “infused with each scent at the event”, she said. “Every leaf, petal and flower was carefully hand-crafted after the fabrics had been starched, dyed, cut, stitched and shaped.

“The brief also required all three creations to incorporate an element of illumination. It was a detailed process with almost 150 hours of time invested to get the project just right.”

She also spoke about where the materials for the sustainable collection were sourced from.

“All of the flowers have been created using pure Northern Irish linen sourced from Thomas Ferguson, Irish Linen in Banbridge, and even include remnants of linen made for royalty across Europe.

“Sustainability is at the very heart of my floral fabric collection, with every inch of the deadstock fabric used carefully. Even the stamen for the flowers was constructed using textiles from the mill floor!

“I hope that this project encourages people to ‘See Things Differently’ and that your reach should always extend your grasp.

“Northern Ireland is recognised for its beauty, heritage and industries of the past and present, and I am thrilled to have been able to bring a scent of this to the FIFA World Cup through my collection.”

The mum of three is a former contestant on the BBC programme Sewing Bee, in which amateur sewers compete to be named the best home sewer in Britain.

​To see more of Angeline’s work or to find out about her sewing workshops and services go to www.angelinemurphy.co.uk