Northern Ireland to bask in spring sunshine as sunny spells continue throughout the weekend

Belfast could see mercury hit 18°C before temperature drops at start of week

People enjoy the warm spring weather in Botanic gardens in Belfast on Thursday March, 24, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Spring sunshine over Seapark in Holywood as the province prepares for a weekend of sunshine. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

As blue skies emerge for probably the first time this year, sun-seekers are not to be disappointed as the sunshine is set to continue throughout the weekend.

Those looking to soak up the rays are being encouraged to make the most of it before the weather begins to turn colder come the start of next week.

Temperatures are set to reach 18°C in parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday, generally above average for this time of year, with a possibility of topping the hottest temperature recorded to date for 2022.

The hottest for this year was recorded in Helen’s Bay on Thursday, when the mercury hit 18.6°C.

Overnight fog and low cloud from Friday evening will clear to allow a largely sunny day throughout Saturday, with maximum temperatures reaching 17°C.

Most of Northern Ireland should see plenty of sunshine throughout Saturday, with the Met Office reporting that anyone who sees cloud would be “unlucky to do so” anywhere in the region after 9am, when the sunny spell is set to begin.

Sunday is when much of Northern Ireland will see some of the hottest temperatures so far reaching around 18°C in Belfast and around 15°C or 16°C everywhere else.

While the day will be largely fine and dry across most of the region, the western coast of Ireland and the north coast could see cooler spells and a little cloud building at times throughout the day.

Northern Ireland will, however, see much of the sunshine on Sunday compared to the rest of the UK who will be experiencing cloudier weather coming in from the North Sea.

The temperatures are set to take a downwards turn come Monday and into Tuesday which may see patchy rain at times.

Tuesday could see temperatures drop to around 12°C or 13°C and on Wednesday dip further to 11°C or even 9°C at times with the north coast experiencing single figures come the middle of the week.

The Republic of Ireland will also enjoy sunny spells throughout the weekend, with temperatures similar to here.

Phoenix Park in Dublin on Wednesday saw the highest temperature recorded all year, climbing to 18.5°C.

A temperature of 18.1°C was also recorded in Athenry in Co Galway.

The national forecaster is predicting Saturday is set to be a “dry day with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze”.

Sunday will also see temperatures climb to 17°C.

Met Eireann says that the good weather will be here to stay until Monday at least, giving people the chance to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend.