Northern Ireland to be hit with heavy rain and wind as warnings issued

The Met Office has issued rain and wind warnings for Friday and Saturday.

The yellow warning for rain will be in place from 6am to 9pm on Friday and effect parts of counties Fermnanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry.

Forecasters are anticipating disruption to travel and possible flooding.

Another warning for wind is in place from 6am to 10pm on Saturday. That warning effects all of Northern Ireland.

As a result of the warnings multi-agency partners have met to discuss preparations.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said that their roads and rivers teams have been checking and clearing road gullies and drainage grilles and staff will be on standby to respond with any impacts.

"Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations," a DfI statement read.

"It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. If travelling, the public is reminded to reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at: www.trafficwatchni.com

"To report incidents of flooding involving property, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency.

"Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood is available at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-your-area."

The Met Office gave an overview of the weather expected.

"Persistent, and at times heavy, rain will develop early on Friday and continue until late afternoon or evening," the Met Office said.

"Accumulations of 15 to 25 mm are likely quite widely and in a few places, such as across the western Sperrins, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall. This is also likely to be combined with some snow melt over high ground. Conditions will also be windy."

For Saturday strong, gusty winds are expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England.

"The strongest winds will likely occur in the vicinity of heavy, squally showers. Whilst not all areas will see the strongest winds, gusts of 55-65 mph are expected in places," the Met Office added.

"Exposed parts of northern and western Scotland may see gusts of 65-75 mph. Showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet with snow accumulations expected to be restricted to higher ground (above 200 to 300 m). Winds will gradually moderate during Saturday evening."

The warnings comes in the wake of Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara which caused widespread disruption last week - with some areas experiencing flooding.