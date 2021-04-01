Northern Ireland to face cold weather and possibly snow

The outlook for Easter Mondayis some snow showers, with spells of hail showers.

It may be April - but snow could be on the way to Northern Ireland.

Forecasters said that a mild start to the Easter weekend could give way to chillier conditions by Monday.

For Good Friday, another settled day is ahead. It is forecast to remain dry, accompanied by sunny spells throughout the day, according to the Met Office.

Daytime temperatures will feel quite warm, while winds will stay mostly light, although coastal areas will feel more chilly amid a maximum of 14C.

The outlook for tomorrow is also bright, with the day starting with sunny intervals, and dry periods.

Easter Sunday, however, is likely to see some rain, after a spell of clear skies in the morning.

The end of the bank holiday weekend will herald colder weather, however, with the Met Office forecasting bands of cold Arctic air moving across the UK from the north west by Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures.

“The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK. The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers,” said Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist.

The outlook for Easter Monday here is some snow showers, with spells of hail showers, indicating the arrival of a brief ‘spring cold snap’.

The Met Office has stressed that it is not uncommon for spring in the UK to see big differences in temperature.

However, despite the low temperatures expected in the coming days, the Met Office said the more notable weather was actually the recent warm spell, which saw temperatures reach up to 24.5C in some places in mainland UK earlier this week.

On average, the UK experiences around 14 days each spring where temperatures fall to zero or below, revealed the forecaster. Chilly spring temperatures are also not all bad news for gardeners, as spring flowers like daffodils are accustomed to colder weather.