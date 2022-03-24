Northern Ireland to miss abortion deadline but UK Government working on regulations to introduce services

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is to prepare work on further regulations to ensure abortion services are available in Northern Ireland after confirming the Department of Health are set to miss a deadline to commission the services.

Mr Lewis has set out the legislative options being explored in a written ministerial statement. He said it was becoming "increasingly clear that the Northern Ireland Department of Health will miss the deadline of the end of March to ensure abortion services in Northern Ireland are commissioned in full".

The regulations being planned would place a further duty on the Department of Health to make abortion services available as soon as is reasonably practicable, and remove the need for Executive Committee approval before services can be commissioned.

The Secretary of State will have the powers to intervene directly following the Assembly elections in May, if sufficient progress has still not been made.

Mr Lewis is also immediately setting up a small team in the Northern Ireland Office with relevant health experience to work directly with the NI Department of Health on this issue.

The Secretary of State said women and girls "must have access to safe, high-quality abortion care in Northern Ireland".

He added: "It is unacceptable that access to basic abortion healthcare is not available as it is across the rest of the UK.

"It has become increasingly clear the Northern Ireland Department of Health will fail to commission abortion services in full by the deadline I set out last year, despite being given every opportunity to do so.

"I am determined to do everything I can to ensure full services are delivered."

Abortion laws in Northern Ireland were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster at a time when the power sharing government in the region had collapsed.

However, while individual health trusts have been offering services on an ad-hoc basis, the regulations were brought forward as the Department of Health had yet to centrally commission the services region-wide.

In October last year, a High Court judge said Mr Lewis had failed to comply with his duties by not expeditiously ensuring provision for full abortion services for women in the region.

But Mr Justice Colton declined to make any order compelling Mr Lewis to set out a timetable for the provision of the services following a judicial review launched by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission over the failure to fund and commission abortion services in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health has been contacted for a response.