Northern Ireland to remove all countries from red travel list

Northern Ireland is to remove all countries from its Red List for travel in line with a decision taken by all of the UK following a meeting of ministers today.

The red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The Department of Health said the decision was taken at the time over concerns the variant has a “large number of mutations” which could potentially have implications for transmissibility, severity and vaccine effectiveness.

The move comes into effect from 4am on Wednesday December 15.

The removal of the countries from the Red list will be implemented by way of an amendment to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) Regulations (NI) 20201.

The 11 countries to be removed from the red list are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Pre-Departure Testing (PDT) for vaccinated arrivals over 12 year olds in the 48 hours prior to starting the first leg of their journey to Northern Ireland remain in place as does the requirement for vaccinated non-red list arrivals to self-isolate and take a day 2 PCR test.

Arrivals must also remain in isolation until either they get a negative result from the day two PCR test or they remain in self-isolation for 10 days from their arrival in Northern Ireland if their day two test result is positive.