Northern Ireland to see ‘dramatic’ temperature drop and heavy rain... time for the winter duvet

Rain on the way as autumn weather well and truly sets in

The weather is set to turn more autumnal this week after a mini late September heatwave.

People run for cover during the heavy downpours of rain in Belfast city centre.

Temperatures are set to drop ‘quite dramatically’ this week as the weather turns more autumnal and heavy rain replaces the last of the September sunshine.

Met Office forecasters have said that the recent spell of unseasonably warm weather, which saw temperatures hit 21 degrees in parts of Co Down at the weekend, will end abruptly heading into the new week.

There will be occasional glimpses of sunshine but overall, it will be much cooler, windier and wetter, although conditions shouldn’t become ‘problematic’ over the next few days.

A spokesman for the Met Office said it was time to dig out a warmer duvet as the evenings in particular look set to be more typical of autumn weather.

“The weather has been unusually warm for this time of year with the mean temperature 2.4 degrees above the average and even hitting 21 degrees in Helen's Bay on Saturday,” he said.

“But we’re seeing a big change now as a band of rain and cold front working eastwards will result in temperatures dropping by six or seven degrees by Monday afternoon.

“During September we have seen a lot of sunshine but it’s going to feel much colder and windier; it’s going to feel autumnal, which is something we haven’t experienced much of this month.

“Temperatures will be closer to what we would expect in late September and it’s going to be much colder come the evening, so get the extra duvets out.”

The Met Office spokesman said that while there would be ‘quite a lot' of rain fall, he didn’t foresee flooding or concerning winds.

“We’re not expecting problematic weather, just more typical of this time of year,” he said.

“The overall picture is generally much cooler over the coming days with spells of sunshine and outbreaks for rain.”

The mini late September heatwave was a welcome boost after a fairly disappointing August. Some parts of the UK saw temperatures reach 24/24 degrees at the weekend while more northerly areas missed out.