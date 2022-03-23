Northern Ireland to send £3.5m surplus Department of Health PPE to humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Health Minister Robin Swann pictured with the latest consignment of humanitarian aid which is being donated to Ukraine by the Department of Health. Also pictured are (l to r) Mr Joe Coyle from Hope 365, Monica Turkington, BSO Quality Improvement & Customer Liaison Manager and David McCavana, BSO Senior Logistics Manager.

A shipment of £3.5m worth of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) from the Department of Health has been sent from Northern Ireland to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The consignment of aid was seen off on Wednesday by Health Minister Robin Swann, who praised the local charities who have helped with collections and delivery.

Mr Swann joined teams at BSO’s warehouse at Lissue near Lisburn, where Joe Coyle from Hope 365 was assisting with the allocation of the surplus PPE stock.

Items that will be sent to Ukraine include masks, coveralls, oxygen therapy consumables and sterile gowns.

Ten flights have already gone from the UK to Poland in order to assist the millions of refugees leaving the war-torn nation following the invasion by Russian forces.

Mr Swann said: “These supplies have played an important role in the acute phase of the crisis response.

“A full international humanitarian response is ongoing, and as the international system steps up my Department is continuing to work with our UK partners to ensure that the help offered by the UK meets the most urgent needs.

“As in any emergency situation, we must be careful not to overwhelm fragile delivery systems as there is currently limited capacity to receive and arrange onward delivery of supplies into Ukraine and the region, so the most effective way we can contribute is as part of the national response efforts which are being guided by those on the ground.

“My officials continue to work closely with the UK Government, UK Health Security Agency and the other Devolved Administrations to mobilise a variety of items including equipment, such as monitors and medical consumable items, personal protective equipment and medicines, in response to specific requests from the Government of Ukraine.

“These products are being transported in a number of specially commissioned consignments, organised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

“These consignments are specifically designed to ensure that donated medicines and medical supplies are stored and transported appropriately so that they will be fit for use at their destination.

“In my role as Minister of Health, I will continue to look for every opportunity to identify how we can work collaboratively over the coming days, weeks and months to identify how best we can assist in mitigating this humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

Mr Swann encouraged those who wished to donate to the humanitarian crisis to make cash donations to organisations responding to the crisis in Ukraine, including the Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal.

Details of the appeal and how to donate can be found on www.DEC.org.uk