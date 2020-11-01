Northern Ireland toddler could have been blinded by firework thrown into garden

Injuries: The mark left on the cheek of a two-year-old child who was injured by a firework thrown into the garden of her home in Newry

The parents of a two-year-old girl who could be left scarred after being struck by a firework thrown into their garden have told how she was left screaming in pain.

The terrifying incident occurred at their home at Rockfield Heights in Newry on Saturday night.

The toddler was one of two children targeted in firework incidents over the Halloween weekend.

In a separate incident a six-year-old child was reported to have been hit by a rocket after youths threw fireworks at houses and cars in Crossmaglen.

Fire crews responded to a total of 62 incidents between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

In the Newry incident, which happened around 8.15pm, the child's face was left blackened.

Her parents, who did not want to be named, said they have been warned she may be left with scarring.

Recalling the incident on Sunday, they described how they had been watching fireworks on the step outside their patio doors when the firework suddenly hit their child.

Her father told the Belfast Telegraph that he had just taken a step back into the kitchen when he heard a deafening bang behind him.

"There was smoke everywhere. We had ringing in our ears," he recalled.

They heard their daughter squealing and saw their curtains had caught fire.

His wife explained: "We didn't really know what had happened. She was screaming and crying.

"We were saying to her: 'Are you hurt?' and every time we put her down she was crying again.

"We took her hat and coat off and then we noticed that her face was all black."

The child's father added: "We thought it was soot. Once we started trying to clean that we saw that she was actually burnt. Her coat was all burnt."

They contacted the out of hours service and took their daughter to Daisy Hill Hospital.

Her father added: "We were just so lucky that it had reopened in the last few weeks."

After being examined, medical staff tended to the wound, and applied gauze to the affected area. Her mother said: "The hospital staff were brilliant, they just cleaned it out. They had to check her ear drums for perforation and bleeding."

The parents said they had been warned their daughter - whose hair had been singed - may be left with scarring due to the burn. They stressed, however, they are thankful that the injuries weren't worse.

"In some ways we were unlucky; we were just about to come inside, but in a way we were lucky because it could have been her eye," her mother said.

"We just had taken a step outside our patio doors. We had been sitting with a blanket on us and if it caught fire ...

"If she hadn't had her coat on and it had caught on her Halloween costume - it just doesn't bear thinking about, the other possibilities."

They family are unsure if the firework - a rocket-style device with an additional explosive attached - hit their daughter directly or exploded close to her.

"We're so safety conscious with her. We wrap her up in cotton wool and we were just standing there on our backdoor step and then for that to happen... It was just horrific," the mum added.

The couple, who said they were speaking out to urge the public to take care when setting off fireworks, said their child has been a "wee warrior" in recovering from the ordeal, but has been left apprehensive about fireworks.

"A couple of times she's said that she's so scared of the fireworks, and it's such a pity because she loved fireworks and liked going to see them," she said.

Police have appealed for help in identifying those responsible. Anyone with information should call officers in Ardmore via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2463 31/10/20.