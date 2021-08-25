Northern Ireland tops UK for weekly spending on sweet treats

A new study has confirmed Northern Ireland’s status as having the biggest sweet tooth in the UK with more spent on sweets per week here.

According to the statistics from Maxima Kitchen using Office for National Statistics (ONS) data between 2018 and 2020, households here devote the largest proportion of their weekly food shop on sweet treats compared to England, Scotland and Wales.

It seems people here can’t get enough of their favourite snacks and drinks, spending 23% more of their grocery budget on sweets compared to people in London and Yorkshire on the Humber.

Read more NI shoppers splash out on chocolate and alcohol, report shows

According to the study, Scotland, the North-East and the West Midlands are the UK’s second most sweet-obsessed regions, spending 15% more on sweet drinks, chocolate, ice-cream and other confectionary.

Despite the love of some of those cheeky after (or before) dinner snacks, Northern Ireland is also the region which spends the most of its shopping budget on meat compared to the rest of the UK.

Households in Northern Ireland spend 25% more on meat than households in London and Yorkshire, which spend the least on meat overall.

Given the results, no surprise then that Northern Ireland finishes bottom of the list when it comes to spending on fruit and veg, with residents here spending the smallest proportion of their weekly shopping budget compared to other regions.

London is the area which devotes the biggest proportion of its weekly shop to fruit and vegetables. London households spend 37.5% more on fruit and vegetables than households in Northern Ireland.

Scotland is the biggest spender when it comes to alcohol and tobacco, with residents devoting over a fifth of their weekly food budget to the products.

A spokesperson for study publishers Maxima Kitchen said: “It’s fascinating to see the regional variances in grocery shopping habits across the country.

“While residents in Northern Ireland are still clearly meat-lovers, it looks like Londoners are moving away from meat to plant-based options which might indicate increases in vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets.”