Northern Ireland traffic alert: Delays on Saintfield Road in Carryduff following crash
There are delays on the Saintfield Road in Carryduff on Wednesday evening after a two vehicle road traffic collision, according to the PSNI.
A spokesperson said police are in attendance, and drivers are urged to seek alternative routes for their journeys.
Follow below for live traffic updates:
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.