Northern Ireland traffic alert: Four mile Westlink tailback causing chaos for those heading to Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran performing in Belfast on Thursday Photo: Kevin Scott for the Belfast Telegraph

A significant tailback on Belfast’s Westlink road is a potential headache for those travelling to Boucher Road Playing Fields for Friday’s Ed Sheeran concert.

It is understood the significant delays are a knock on from an earlier broken down car, but traffic remains significantly impacted just as gates open for the concert at 4pm.

The impacted areas of the traffic are around the Boucher Road and Kennedy Way areas and stretch back into Belfast city centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Friday’s concert: “Strict traffic restrictions will be also implemented from 9pm through to midnight, to ensure the safe exit of people from the venue.

“Motorway off-slips at Stockmans Lane / Kennedy Way will be closed, with traffic diverted via the Broadway roundabout.

“Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane will also be closed to traffic between 9pm and midnight. ‘Pick ups’ should be arranged at locations well away from the Event site, bearing in mind the likely traffic disruption in the area.

"Motorists must comply with directions of police officers, event staff and any mobile variable message signs or overhead gantrys on the Westlink/ M1.”

People attending the concert have also been advised by the PSNI to avail of public transport to get to the venue. Taxi drop offs will also not be permitted in any areas in the vicinity of the concert venue.

The PSNI confirmed there is no parking available in the vicinity of the venue and there will not be any ‘drop off’ points in the area of the event site.

However there will be parking at a number of places around the city.

Parking is available at the following car parks:

• Q-Park Saint Anne's Square – 24hrs

• Q-Park Victoria Square – 24hrs

• Corporation Square – 24hrs

• Cromac Street – 24hrs

• Corporation Street – 24hrs

• Dunbarr Street – 24hrs

• Exchange Street – 24hrs

• Frederick Street – 24hrs

• Kent Street – 24hrs

There will also be special rail and coach services operated and more information can be found at translink.co.uk.

