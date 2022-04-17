Northern Ireland traffic alert: PSNI warn ‘high volumes of traffic’ around Portrush area

People seeking an Easter getaway to Portrush on Sunday have been warned that there is currently “significant delays” as a result of traffic into the seaside town.

The area is traditionally a spot for local holiday makers around this time of year.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing high volumes of traffic in and around the Portrush area which are causing significant delays.

“Please allow extra time if you are planning to travel into the area and obey all directions by Police.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, there are reports of a road traffic collision on the B23 Ballylesson Road at the junction of Milltown Hill.

It is reported there is no access to Milltown Hill from Ballylesson Road and lengthy queues are developing in both directions.

Road users have been advised to avoid the area find an alternative route for their journey.

Follow below for live traffic updates: