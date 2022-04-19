Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Belfast Zoo experiencing ‘busy period’ with delays

There are delays in the area around Belfast Zoo on Tuesday as people take advantage of the Easter holiday to enjoy time with family.

The area had also experienced a busy period on Easter Monday, with today not as bad according to reports.

However, the PSNI confirmed the zoo is still “experiencing a busy period”.

"Motorists are advised of delays in the area. Please be mindful and considerate in relation to parking. Please allow extra time for your journey. Do not park on double yellow lines. Enjoy your day,” they added.

There are delays on the A6 Antrim Road on the approach to the zoo and police are currently directing traffic.

Follow below for live traffic updates: