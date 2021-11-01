Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Bus fire closes road and weather warning of severe gales

A car submerged under water at Furnace Grange Road, Wolverhampton, after heavy rains hit the area

A bus fire in Newtownards is causing traffic delays while a weather warning for severe gales remains in place.

Police said on Monday morning that Abbott’s Drive in Newtownards is closed because of the bus fire, with drivers advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Meanwhile, a yellow Met Office weather warning for Northern Ireland remains in place with the strong winds that battered the UK overnight expected to ease later today.

Forecasters said severe gales will hit coastal areas in parts of Co Antrim, Down and Londonderry until around 10am.

Parts of the UK may have seen tornadoes yesterday, the Met Office said, as high winds and rain battered the country.

Gusts of over 80mph were recorded with reports of wind damage which caused major delays to travel out of London.

Hundreds of people, many travelling to Scotland for the Cop26 climate summit, were left waiting at Euston station after fallen trees caused all trains to be suspended.

Wind speeds of 87mph were recorded at an exposed location on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, and there were gusts of 60mph across Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire and Sussex.

The Met Office said the gales in many coastal areas early today would ease later in the morning.

The rest of Monday brings showers or longer periods of occasionally heavy rain, although it is expected to turn drier through the afternoon, leaving only scattered showers for the evening.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be around 11C, but the strong winds are likely make this feel lower.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry and bright, particularly in the south, with north to northwest winds largely restricting showers to coastal areas. The rest of the week is expected to become more settled.