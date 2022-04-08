Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Co Antrim road closed following three vehicle crash at Armoy
The Drones Road in Armoy is closed between the Gracehill Road and the Carrowcrin Road following a three vehicle crash, police have confirmed.
They said motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.
Follow below for live traffic updates:
