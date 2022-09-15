Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Co Down road closed following two-vehicle crash
Scroll down for live traffic updates
The Newcastle Road in Ballynahinch is closed at the junction with the Drumnaness Road and the Drumsnade Road, following a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
Follow below for live traffic updates:
Read more
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.