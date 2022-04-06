Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Co Tyrone and east Belfast roads closed to road traffic collisions

A serious road traffic collision has occurred on the Tullywiggan Road in Cookstown on Wednesday afternoon.

A separate road traffic collision has also taken place in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast this afternoon.

Police have asked motorists to avoid both areas if possible, and local diversions have been put in place.

A road between Dundrum and Newcastle in Co Down further closed for several hours on Wednesday while filming of a reported car chase scene took place for the BBC drama Bloodlands.

Ulster Unionist councillor Alan Lewis posted on social media that the Old Road close to Dundrum closed up to the Twelve Arches area to facilitate the filming.

He said diversions took place via Clough, Castlewellan and Newcastle. The road reopened at around 3pm.

Elsewhere, the Glenshane Road in Derry/Londonderry reopened shortly after 3.30pm, after being closed from its junction at Ardmore Road to the Altnagelvin roundabout due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, motorists have been advised to expect disruption in Limavady on Friday due to a planned parade.

The PSNI said the RAF parade will mark the organisation receiving the Freedom of the Borough and will leave from Roe Valley Arts & Culture Centre at 12.35pm making its way down Market Street and Catherine Street for a ceremony at the War Memorial.

The parade will then return to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre leaving at 1.10pm.

Police said delays are expected and motorists should follow diversion signs and directions of police on the ground.

Follow below for live traffic updates: