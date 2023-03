Collin Road is closed in Ballyclare following a road traffic collision.

There has been a crash on the M1 motorway heading into Belfast after J2 Stockmans Lane

The motorway is now down to one lane - Outer Lane three remains open while emergency attend the incident. Delays can be expected.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

Follow our live travel updates below: