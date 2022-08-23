Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Delays in Lisburn following road crash

Scroll down for live traffic updates

There are delays on the Derriaghy Road and Prince William Road in Lisburn on Tuesday morning after a road traffic crash.

The area is currently impacted by lane closures leading to traffic building up in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that traffic is building in the Derriaghy Road and Prince William Road areas of Lisburn this morning due to a road traffic collision.

"The Derriaghy Road is temporarily reduced to one lane, if you can take another route, please do so.”

