Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Delays in Lisburn following road crash

Scroll down for live traffic updates

Stock image.

Christopher Leebody

There are delays on the Derriaghy Road and Prince William Road in Lisburn on Tuesday morning after a road traffic crash.

The area is currently impacted by lane closures leading to traffic building up in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that traffic is building in the Derriaghy Road and Prince William Road areas of Lisburn this morning due to a road traffic collision.

"The Derriaghy Road is temporarily reduced to one lane, if you can take another route, please do so.”

Read more

Follow below for live traffic updates:

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.