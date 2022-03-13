Northern Ireland traffic alerts: East Belfast road closed city bound due to ‘major works’ by NI Water
The Ravenhill Road will have a one way citybound closure on the section of the road between Park Road and Ravenhill Avenue from 5pm on Sunday March 13 through to 5pm Wednesday March 23 2022 for major works by NI Water.
Diversions are in place and road users are asked to allow extra time for journeys in this area at these times.
Follow below for live traffic updates:
