Northern Ireland traffic alerts: East Belfast road closed for ‘a few days’ over electricity fault

A road in east Belfast is set to be closed for several days following the discovery of an emergency fault by NIE.

The Sandown Road will be closed one way from the Upper Newtownards Road and there will also be a lane closure on both directions to not allow traffic onto the Sandown Road from the Upper Newtownards Road.

There are two diversions in place to assist in the movement of traffic.

Traffic heading country bound:

Upper Newtownards Road - North Road - Orangefield Road - Sandhill Gardens - Clara Park - Sandown Road.

Traffic heading city bound:

Upper Newtownards Road - A55 Knock Road - Kings Road - Sandown Road.

