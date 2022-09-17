Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Emergency services at scene of Belfast crash
There has been a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Nelson Street area of Belfast.
Emergency services are at the scene.
There is a build-up of traffic in the area and police have advised drivers to please seek an alternative route for journeys at this time.
Motorists have been advised that an earlier two-vehicle collision on the Curr Road in Beragh, Co Tyrone has also now been cleared, and that road has reopened.
