Northern Ireland traffic alerts: M1 closed in both directions between Moira and Sprucefield
Allan Preston
The M1 has been closed in both directions between Moira and Sprucefield following a two vehicle crash.
Police have advised drivers to seek alternative routes for their journeys.
You can keep up with the latest updates on your journey below:
