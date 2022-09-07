Northern Ireland traffic alerts: M1 reopens after lengthy closure following ‘serious’ crash
The M1 motorway has reopened in both directions following a serious crash on the road according to the PSNI.
The road had been closed for around 10 hours in the aftermath of the collision between J14 Tamnamore and J15 Stangmore on Wednesday morning.
Earlier, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Diversions are in place at the Stangmore junction. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”
Elsewhere, the M1 close to Lisburn has also reopened following an earlier crash in the morning.
Follow below for live traffic updates:
