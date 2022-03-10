Northern Ireland traffic alerts: M2 road closed near Broughshane for three hours
The northbound M2 off slip near Broughshane is to be closed for around three hours on Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed.
A spokesperson said this was to recover a lorry and said drivers should seek an alternative route.
Follow below for live traffic updates
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.